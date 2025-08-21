Versor Investments LP Increases Holdings in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. $WD

Versor Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Free Report) by 27.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 933 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Walker & Dunlop were worth $372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Walker & Dunlop by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after acquiring an additional 4,852 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,046,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 95,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,289,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walker & Dunlop in the fourth quarter worth approximately $687,000. Institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WD opened at $84.3980 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.05 and a beta of 1.57. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.48 and a 1-year high of $118.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.67.

Walker & Dunlop ( NYSE:WD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $319.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.84 million. Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 9.27%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 21st. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. Walker & Dunlop’s payout ratio is 82.72%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Walker & Dunlop in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Walker & Dunlop from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.50.

Walker & Dunlop, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate and finance services. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets, Servicing and Asset Management, and Corporate. The Capital Markets segment offers a comprehensive range of commercial real estate finance products to customers.

