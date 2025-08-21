Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUBN) Short Interest Update

Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUBN – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 6,400 shares, anincreaseof48.8% from the July 15th total of 4,300 shares. Approximately0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days. Based on an average trading volume of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days. Approximately0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen began coverage on Auburn National Bancorporation in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Auburn National Bancorporation

Auburn National Bancorporation Stock Performance

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Auburn National Bancorporation by 2.1% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 28,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Truffle Hound Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Auburn National Bancorporation during the second quarter valued at $703,000. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in Auburn National Bancorporation by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 12,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the period. Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Auburn National Bancorporation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Auburn National Bancorporation by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 39,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $931,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the period. 39.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Auburn National Bancorporation stock opened at $24.69 on Thursday. Auburn National Bancorporation has a 52-week low of $17.51 and a 52-week high of $29.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.27 million, a PE ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.27.

Auburn National Bancorporation (NASDAQ:AUBN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.13 million during the quarter. Auburn National Bancorporation had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 15.43%.

Auburn National Bancorporation Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 10th. Auburn National Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.54%.

About Auburn National Bancorporation

Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc operates as the bank holding company for AuburnBank that provides various banking products and services in East Alabama. The company offers checking, savings, and transaction deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial, financial, agricultural, real estate construction, and consumer loan products; and other financial services.

Further Reading

