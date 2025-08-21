Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUBN) Short Interest Update

Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUBN – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 6,400 shares, anincreaseof48.8% from the July 15th total of 4,300 shares. Approximately0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days. Based on an average trading volume of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days. Approximately0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Separately, Wall Street Zen began coverage on Auburn National Bancorporation in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Shares of Auburn National Bancorporation stock opened at $24.69 on Thursday. Auburn National Bancorporation has a 52-week low of $17.51 and a 52-week high of $29.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.27 million, a PE ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.27.
Auburn National Bancorporation (NASDAQ:AUBN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.13 million during the quarter. Auburn National Bancorporation had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 15.43%.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 10th. Auburn National Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.54%.
Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc operates as the bank holding company for AuburnBank that provides various banking products and services in East Alabama. The company offers checking, savings, and transaction deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial, financial, agricultural, real estate construction, and consumer loan products; and other financial services.
