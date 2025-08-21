Tissue Regenix Group (LON:TRX) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Tissue Regenix Group plc (LON:TRX – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 36.33 ($0.49) and traded as low as GBX 28.45 ($0.38). Tissue Regenix Group shares last traded at GBX 28.75 ($0.39), with a volume of 28,557 shares trading hands.

Tissue Regenix Group Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 31.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 36.33. The firm has a market capitalization of £25.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.68 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.16, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 4.03.

About Tissue Regenix Group

(Get Free Report)

Tissue Regenix is a leading medical device company in regenerative medicine. The Company’s patented decellularisation technology (dCELL®) removes DNA and other cellular material from animal and human soft tissue, leaving an acellular tissue scaffold not rejected by the patient’s body that can be used to repair diseased or damaged body structures.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tissue Regenix Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tissue Regenix Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.