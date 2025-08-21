Korea Investment CORP Purchases 814 Shares of NVR, Inc. $NVR

Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 34.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,149 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 814 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in NVR were worth $22,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in NVR by 21.2% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 63 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in NVR by 12.2% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 331 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in NVR by 5.2% in the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,275 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,237,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in NVR by 15.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 22 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. boosted its stake in NVR by 105.7% in the fourth quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 109 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at NVR

In other news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8,100.00, for a total value of $4,860,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,684,800. The trade was a 74.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7,850.28, for a total transaction of $981,285.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,030,208.08. This represents a 24.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

NVR Stock Performance

NYSE NVR opened at $8,019.6020 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7,629.46 and its 200-day moving average is $7,364.91. NVR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6,562.85 and a 12-month high of $9,964.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 5.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $23.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.94.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $108.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $104.89 by $3.65. NVR had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 37.35%. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $120.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 505.2 earnings per share for the current year.

NVR announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 6th that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to repurchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NVR shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of NVR from $7,900.00 to $8,150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of NVR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of NVR from $7,200.00 to $7,600.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8,783.33.

NVR Company Profile

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

