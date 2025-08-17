374Water’s (SCWO) Sell (E+) Rating Reiterated at Weiss Ratings

Weiss Ratings reissued their sell (e+) rating on shares of 374Water (NASDAQ:SCWO – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning,Weiss Ratings reports.

374Water Price Performance

Shares of 374Water stock opened at $0.25 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.32. 374Water has a 1 year low of $0.16 and a 1 year high of $1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $37.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.27 and a beta of -0.29.

374Water (NASDAQ:SCWO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.20 million. 374Water had a negative net margin of 1,278.90% and a negative return on equity of 138.71%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other 374Water news, major shareholder Yaacov Nagar sold 103,379 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.42, for a total transaction of $43,419.18. Following the transaction, the insider owned 35,981,721 shares in the company, valued at $15,112,322.82. This trade represents a 0.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In the last quarter, insiders acquired 129,593 shares of company stock worth $46,478 and sold 328,964 shares worth $136,044. 20.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCWO. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in 374Water during the 4th quarter worth $255,000. CW Advisors LLC bought a new position in 374Water during the 2nd quarter worth $117,000. Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in 374Water by 376.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 385,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 304,635 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in 374Water during the 2nd quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in 374Water during the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors own 12.16% of the company’s stock.

374Water Company Profile

374Water Inc provides a technology that transforms wet wastes into recoverable resources in the United States. The company transforms wet wastes, including sewage sludge, biosolids, food waste, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and forever chemicals. It offers AirSCWO systems, a waste stream treatment system based on supercritical water oxidation that are used to treat various hazardous and non-hazardous waste streams.

