180 Life Sciences’ (ATNF) “Sell (E+)” Rating Reiterated at Weiss Ratings

Weiss Ratings restated their sell (e+) rating on shares of 180 Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ATNF – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning,Weiss Ratings reports.
180 Life Sciences Stock Down 7.5%
ATNF stock opened at $7.04 on Thursday. 180 Life Sciences has a twelve month low of $0.66 and a twelve month high of $17.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.27 and its 200-day moving average is $1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.51 million, a PE ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 0.38.
180 Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ATNF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter.
180 Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapeutics for unmet medical needs in chronic pain, inflammation, fibrosis, and other inflammatory diseases. The company product development platforms includes fibrosis and anti-tumor necrosis factor (anti-TNF) platform, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trials that focuses on fibrosis and anti-TNF; Synthetic Cannabidiol (CBD) Analogs platform, which are synthetic pharmaceutical grade molecules close or distant analogs of non-psychoactive cannabinoids, such as CBD for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and pain; and a7nAChR platform, an immune suppressive, which is under preclinical trails that focuses on alpha 7 nicotinic acetylcholine receptor.
