180 Life Sciences’ (ATNF) “Sell (E+)” Rating Reiterated at Weiss Ratings

Weiss Ratings restated their sell (e+) rating on shares of 180 Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ATNF – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning,Weiss Ratings reports.

180 Life Sciences Stock Down 7.5%

ATNF stock opened at $7.04 on Thursday. 180 Life Sciences has a twelve month low of $0.66 and a twelve month high of $17.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.27 and its 200-day moving average is $1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.51 million, a PE ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 0.38.

Get 180 Life Sciences alerts:

180 Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ATNF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About 180 Life Sciences

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in 180 Life Sciences stock. Anson Funds Management LP bought a new stake in 180 Life Sciences Corp. ( NASDAQ:ATNF Free Report ) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 225,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,000. Anson Funds Management LP owned approximately 7.08% of 180 Life Sciences as of its most recent SEC filing. 4.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

180 Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapeutics for unmet medical needs in chronic pain, inflammation, fibrosis, and other inflammatory diseases. The company product development platforms includes fibrosis and anti-tumor necrosis factor (anti-TNF) platform, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trials that focuses on fibrosis and anti-TNF; Synthetic Cannabidiol (CBD) Analogs platform, which are synthetic pharmaceutical grade molecules close or distant analogs of non-psychoactive cannabinoids, such as CBD for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and pain; and a7nAChR platform, an immune suppressive, which is under preclinical trails that focuses on alpha 7 nicotinic acetylcholine receptor.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for 180 Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 180 Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.