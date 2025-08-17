Northstar Asset Management Inc. Has $348,000 Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Northstar Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 18.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 534 shares during the period. Northstar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PEP. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 59,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,031,000 after purchasing an additional 6,574 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 470,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,527,000 after purchasing an additional 11,538 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 20,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,181,000 after purchasing an additional 3,526 shares during the period. Freedom Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Finally, Fidelity National Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at about $22,809,000. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $150.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $137.39 and its 200 day moving average is $140.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.91 billion, a PE ratio of 27.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.60 and a 1 year high of $179.73.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $22.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.28 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 57.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $1.4225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $5.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.8%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 103.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PEP shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $150.00 to $139.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.73.

View Our Latest Research Report on PEP

About PepsiCo

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.