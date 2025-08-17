Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. Boosts Stock Position in RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA)

Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. lifted its position in RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Free Report) (TSE:RBA) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 193,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,886 shares during the quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. owned approximately 0.10% of RB Global worth $19,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in RB Global by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 48,264 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,844,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in RB Global during the 1st quarter worth about $35,607,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in RB Global by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 60,717 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,069,000 after purchasing an additional 8,675 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd. increased its holdings in RB Global by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 132,935 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,342,000 after purchasing an additional 5,068 shares during the period. Finally, SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in RB Global during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at RB Global

In other news, Director Adam Dewitt sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.17, for a total transaction of $84,936.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 5,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $622,687.05. This represents a 12.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Francis Kessler sold 45,658 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $5,022,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 107,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,832,590. This trade represents a 29.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 57,558 shares of company stock valued at $6,314,145. Corporate insiders own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

RB Global Stock Down 2.0%

RB Global stock opened at $115.13 on Friday. RB Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.08 and a twelve month high of $118.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $108.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.00, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.75.

RB Global (NYSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:RBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.12. RB Global had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 9.46%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that RB Global, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

RB Global Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is a positive change from RB Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 28th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. RB Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on RBA. National Bankshares upped their price target on RB Global from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. National Bank Financial cut RB Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on RB Global from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. CIBC upped their price objective on RB Global from $118.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on RB Global from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.79.

About RB Global

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

