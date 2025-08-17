Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. Acquires 35,020 Shares of Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI)

Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. grew its position in shares of Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 11.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 341,221 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 35,020 shares during the period. Canadian National Railway accounts for 0.9% of Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $33,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dagco Inc. bought a new position in Canadian National Railway during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 44.2% in the first quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 346 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the first quarter worth $39,000. Dunhill Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1,020.0% in the fourth quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 560 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Canadian National Railway by 31.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 718 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Stock Performance

NYSE CNI opened at $93.33 on Friday. Canadian National Railway Company has a fifty-two week low of $91.65 and a fifty-two week high of $121.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.95, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.50.

Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.02). Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 26.63% and a return on equity of 21.71%. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. Canadian National Railway’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway Company will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 8th will be issued a $0.6507 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 8th. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is presently 50.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CNI shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. National Bank Financial cut Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wall Street Zen raised Canadian National Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $124.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.36.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

