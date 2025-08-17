Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP) Shares Purchased by Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P.

Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. increased its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 63.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 395,770 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 153,877 shares during the period. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $27,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. North Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 209.8% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 378 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 495 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CP has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $94.00 price target (up previously from $90.00) on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 14th. Barclays lifted their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $91.00 price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.30.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Up 0.3%

CP opened at $74.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $78.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.74. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 12 month low of $66.49 and a 12 month high of $87.72.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 28.05% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 26th will be paid a $0.1651 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 26th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.25%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Profile

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

