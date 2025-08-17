Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. Increases Holdings in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. increased its stake in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Free Report) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 332,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 27,754 shares during the quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. owned about 0.19% of Genpact worth $16,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in G. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Genpact by 20.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,111,340 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $207,129,000 after buying an additional 710,704 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Genpact by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,848,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $165,288,000 after purchasing an additional 208,759 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. acquired a new position in Genpact during the 1st quarter worth $115,807,000. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Genpact by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,270,143 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $114,370,000 after purchasing an additional 140,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Genpact during the 4th quarter worth $60,110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Genpact alerts:

Genpact Stock Performance

Shares of G stock opened at $43.67 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.00. The company has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Genpact Limited has a 52 week low of $37.82 and a 52 week high of $56.76.

Genpact Announces Dividend

Genpact ( NYSE:G Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.03. Genpact had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Genpact Limited will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on G. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Genpact from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Genpact in a report on Thursday, July 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective (up from $50.00) on shares of Genpact in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Genpact from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Genpact from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Genpact presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.29.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Genpact

About Genpact

(Free Report)

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The Financial Services segment offers retail customer onboarding, customer service, collections, card servicing operations, loan and payment operations, commercial loan, equipment and auto loan, mortgage origination, compliance services, reporting and monitoring, and wealth management operations support; financial crime and risk management services; and underwriting support, new business processing, policy administration, claims management, catastrophe modeling and actuarial services, as well as property and casualty claims.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Genpact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genpact and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.