Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. Has $11.85 Million Position in Rogers Communication, Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. boosted its position in shares of Rogers Communication, Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) by 28.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 443,299 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,168 shares during the quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. owned 0.08% of Rogers Communication worth $11,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rogers Communication by 239.5% in the fourth quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 42,500 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after buying an additional 29,982 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Rogers Communication by 280.2% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 241,730 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $7,428,000 after buying an additional 178,145 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rogers Communication by 210.8% in the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 30,718 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $944,000 after buying an additional 20,833 shares during the period. A&I Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rogers Communication by 66.0% in the first quarter. A&I Financial Services LLC now owns 19,637 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 7,810 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Rogers Communication by 3.3% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 455,687 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $12,306,000 after buying an additional 14,606 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Rogers Communication in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Rogers Communication from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Rogers Communication in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rogers Communication presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.00.

Rogers Communication Stock Performance

NYSE RCI opened at $35.34 on Friday. Rogers Communication, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.18 and a 1 year high of $41.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

Rogers Communication (NYSE:RCI – Get Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. Rogers Communication had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 21.59%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Rogers Communication, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

Rogers Communication Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 8th will be issued a $0.3672 dividend. This is an increase from Rogers Communication’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 8th. Rogers Communication’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.64%.

Rogers Communication Company Profile

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, device protection, global voice and data roaming, wireless home phone, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device shipping and express pickup services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands.

