Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Increases Stock Position in Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its stake in Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,894 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. lifted its stake in Southern Copper by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. now owns 15,077 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Balefire LLC lifted its stake in Southern Copper by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Balefire LLC now owns 4,779 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Southern Copper by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,377 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Centerstone Investors LLC lifted its stake in Southern Copper by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Centerstone Investors LLC now owns 23,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,136,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sava Infond d.o.o. lifted its stake in Southern Copper by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Sava Infond d.o.o. now owns 20,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.94% of the company’s stock.

Southern Copper Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SCCO opened at $95.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $77.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.00. Southern Copper Corporation has a 12 month low of $74.84 and a 12 month high of $121.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $98.12 and its 200 day moving average is $93.88. The company has a current ratio of 5.27, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Southern Copper Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a yield of 270.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This is a positive change from Southern Copper’s previous — dividend of $0.62. Southern Copper’s payout ratio is currently 70.02%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SCCO shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $99.00 target price (up from $86.00) on shares of Southern Copper in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of Southern Copper from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Southern Copper news, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $41,400.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 2,327 shares in the company, valued at $232,700. This represents a 15.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Southern Copper Company Profile

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

