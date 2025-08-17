LeConte Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Shares in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

LeConte Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 34,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,441,000. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for about 2.2% of LeConte Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AGG. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.1% during the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 474,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,980,000 after purchasing an additional 31,299 shares during the period. Interactive Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 144,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,282,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc. now owns 64,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,331,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $9,181,000. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 104.1% during the fourth quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 5,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 2,706 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGG stock opened at $98.94 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $95.74 and a 1-year high of $102.04. The company has a market capitalization of $128.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.17.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

