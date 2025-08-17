George Kaiser Family Foundation Purchases Shares of 225 O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

George Kaiser Family Foundation purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 225 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000. O’Reilly Automotive comprises approximately 0.0% of George Kaiser Family Foundation’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORLY. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 185.7% during the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 20 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ORLY shares. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $101.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at O’Reilly Automotive

In related news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.93, for a total transaction of $275,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 4,560 shares in the company, valued at $419,216. This represents a 39.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark Joseph Merz sold 29,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.25, for a total transaction of $2,898,866.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 4,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,990.50. This represents a 87.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 158,920 shares of company stock worth $15,763,302 over the last 90 days. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Up 0.0%

ORLY stock opened at $101.54 on Friday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.11 and a 12 month high of $104.86. The firm has a market cap of $86.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $94.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.80.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.78. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.15% and a negative return on equity of 181.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $10.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 43.94 EPS for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

