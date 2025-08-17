Moment Partners LLC Decreases Position in EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS)

Moment Partners LLC cut its stake in EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS – Free Report) by 32.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,122 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,300 shares during the quarter. Moment Partners LLC’s holdings in EchoStar were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in EchoStar by 8,125.0% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 987 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in EchoStar by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,841 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in EchoStar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in EchoStar by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,441 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in EchoStar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. 33.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get EchoStar alerts:

EchoStar Stock Down 1.8%

Shares of NASDAQ SATS opened at $27.86 on Friday. EchoStar Corporation has a 1 year low of $14.90 and a 1 year high of $34.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.52. The company has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.53 and a beta of 0.94.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EchoStar ( NASDAQ:SATS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The communications equipment provider reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.12) by $0.06. EchoStar had a negative net margin of 2.04% and a negative return on equity of 1.58%. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.76) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that EchoStar Corporation will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of EchoStar from $27.00 to $28.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, EchoStar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.88.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SATS

EchoStar Company Profile

(Free Report)

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides networking technologies and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Pay-TV, Retail Wireless, 5G Network Deployment, Broadband and Satellite Services. The Pay-TV segment offers a direct broadcast and fixed satellite services; designs, develops, and distributes receiver system; and provides digital broadcast operations, including satellite uplinking/downlinking, transmission and, other services to third-party pay-TV providers; and multichannel, live-linear and on-demand streaming over-the-top internet-based domestic, international, Latino, and Freestream video programming services under the DISH and SLING brand names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EchoStar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EchoStar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.