Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. Has $23.02 Million Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 15.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 210,653 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,634 shares during the quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $23,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AEP. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 1st quarter valued at about $568,042,000. GQG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 19,631,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,145,130,000 after buying an additional 4,570,941 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 51.0% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,416,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,791,000 after buying an additional 2,165,888 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 13,499.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,150,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,954,000 after buying an additional 2,134,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 4,567.3% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,764,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,827,000 after buying an additional 1,726,868 shares during the last quarter. 75.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Electric Power news, EVP Quinton S. Lies sold 10,141 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.68, for a total transaction of $1,041,277.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 9,658 shares in the company, valued at $991,683.44. The trade was a 51.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 8,058 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.74, for a total transaction of $819,820.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 10,274 shares in the company, valued at $1,045,276.76. This represents a 43.96% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,314 shares of company stock worth $3,508,293 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Stock Down 0.8%

NASDAQ AEP opened at $111.99 on Friday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.91 and a twelve month high of $115.36. The stock has a market cap of $59.89 billion, a PE ratio of 16.37, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.55.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.16. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 17.68%. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 8th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 54.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim lifted their price target on American Electric Power from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. UBS Group boosted their target price on American Electric Power from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on American Electric Power from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Mizuho set a $116.00 target price on American Electric Power and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on American Electric Power from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.29.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

