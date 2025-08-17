State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 14,203 Shares of Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its position in Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 155,689 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 14,203 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Target were worth $16,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Target by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,930,569 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,964,565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306,552 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Target by 407.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,970,414 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,666,672,000 after purchasing an additional 12,825,586 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Target by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,376,640 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $726,814,000 after purchasing an additional 754,883 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Target by 35.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,370,062 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $560,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Target by 7.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,194,231 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $542,020,000 after purchasing an additional 370,967 shares in the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.18, for a total value of $4,328,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 246,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,703,849.54. This represents a 15.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Target Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of TGT stock opened at $102.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $46.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.87. Target Corporation has a 1-year low of $87.35 and a 1-year high of $167.40.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $24.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.54 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 25.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Target Corporation will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be given a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 13th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.3%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TGT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on Target from $97.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Target from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Loop Capital set a $95.00 price target on Target in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on Target from $112.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and set a $91.00 price target on shares of Target in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.42.

Target Company Profile

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

