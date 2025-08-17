Northstar Asset Management Inc. Has $6.67 Million Stock Position in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR)

Northstar Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,528 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 53 shares during the quarter. Danaher accounts for 2.0% of Northstar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Northstar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $6,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 396.0% during the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 124 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 116.9% during the 1st quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC now owns 141 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 68.4% during the 1st quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 165 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Danaher alerts:

Danaher Price Performance

Shares of DHR opened at $210.84 on Friday. Danaher Corporation has a 1 year low of $171.00 and a 1 year high of $279.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $150.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $199.94 and a 200-day moving average of $199.71.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.16. Danaher had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 14.21%. The company had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Danaher Corporation will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Danaher in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Danaher from $225.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Danaher from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Leerink Partners upped their price objective on Danaher from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, HSBC dropped their price objective on Danaher from $270.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $247.61.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on DHR

About Danaher

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.