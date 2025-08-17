Northstar Asset Management Inc. Purchases 6,896 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Northstar Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 56.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,896 shares during the period. Northstar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $4,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2,620.0% during the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 136 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 48.4% during the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 141 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 450.0% during the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 143 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. 90.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BR stock opened at $260.42 on Friday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $206.95 and a 52-week high of $271.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.73 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $245.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $239.80.

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.04. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 42.72% and a net margin of 12.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.50 EPS. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.975 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $3.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. This is an increase from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 49.65%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BR shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. UBS Group increased their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $222.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $259.00 price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $261.50.

In related news, CEO Timothy C. Gokey sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.29, for a total transaction of $2,852,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 154,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,095,049.86. This trade represents a 6.64% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Christopher John Perry sold 7,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.72, for a total value of $1,848,497.92. Following the sale, the president directly owned 48,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,824,151.36. This represents a 12.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 155,299 shares of company stock worth $40,196,503 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

