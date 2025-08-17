Ethic Inc. Sells 312 Shares of Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC)

Ethic Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,743 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 312 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $3,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMC. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $497,000. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,934 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 4,196 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 118,427 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,468,000 after purchasing an additional 13,832 shares during the period. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP boosted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,515 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials stock opened at $291.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $38.56 billion, a PE ratio of 40.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.83. Vulcan Materials Company has a one year low of $215.08 and a one year high of $298.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $269.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $258.52.

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The construction company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.65 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 12.52%. Vulcan Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials Company will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 14th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.37%.

VMC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $287.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $303.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Argus upgraded Vulcan Materials to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $286.00 to $279.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vulcan Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $304.27.

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

