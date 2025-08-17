Northstar Asset Management Inc. Makes New $1.19 Million Investment in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Northstar Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,357 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,190,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clearstead Trust LLC increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,960 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 525 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 5,061 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,624 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas Exane downgraded shares of Arista Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.07.

NYSE ANET opened at $137.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $172.48 billion, a PE ratio of 53.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.37. Arista Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.43 and a fifty-two week high of $141.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $109.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.12.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.05% and a net margin of 40.90%. The business’s revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 6th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to repurchase up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 1,785,165 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.22, for a total transaction of $243,175,176.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 5,698,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $776,191,640.28. This represents a 23.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,767,742 shares of company stock worth $714,048,068. Corporate insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

