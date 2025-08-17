Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. Raises Stock Position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 55.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,888 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 37,443 shares during the quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P.’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $11,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AEM. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,216 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 4th quarter valued at $783,000. Mariner LLC raised its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 45,024 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,521,000 after purchasing an additional 6,171 shares during the last quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,994 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 4th quarter valued at $422,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines to a “moderate buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $115.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. TD Securities raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. National Bankshares reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and five have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.90.

Agnico Eagle Mines Trading Up 0.4%

AEM opened at $133.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $123.98 and its 200-day moving average is $113.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.44. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 52-week low of $75.17 and a 52-week high of $137.81.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The mining company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 30.63% and a return on equity of 13.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 136.0%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is 27.21%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

