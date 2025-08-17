Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) Shares Acquired by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 23.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,015,054 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 195,032 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.22% of Target worth $105,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors increased its position in Target by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,930,569 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,964,565,000 after buying an additional 1,306,552 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Target by 407.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,970,414 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,666,672,000 after buying an additional 12,825,586 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Target by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,376,640 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $726,814,000 after buying an additional 754,883 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Target by 35.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,370,062 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $560,420,000 after buying an additional 1,406,653 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Target by 7.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,194,231 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $542,020,000 after buying an additional 370,967 shares during the period. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Target Trading Down 1.2%

NYSE:TGT opened at $102.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Target Corporation has a 1-year low of $87.35 and a 1-year high of $167.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.87.

Target Announces Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.35). Target had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 25.59%. The company had revenue of $24.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Target Corporation will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be given a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 13th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.3%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Target

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.18, for a total value of $4,328,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 246,453 shares in the company, valued at $23,703,849.54. This trade represents a 15.44% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on TGT. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Target from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Target from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Target from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $91.00 price target on shares of Target in a report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Loop Capital set a $95.00 price target on Target in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.42.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

