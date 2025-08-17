Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. Trims Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. reduced its holdings in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 21.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,169 shares during the quarter. AutoZone accounts for about 0.8% of Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $29,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AZO. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $544,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,850,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. 92.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AutoZone alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Richard Craig Smith sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,875.90, for a total transaction of $11,627,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 2,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,337,007.50. The trade was a 50.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman William C. Rhodes III sold 27,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,708.93, for a total value of $101,995,575.00. Following the sale, the chairman owned 8,546 shares in the company, valued at $31,696,515.78. This represents a 76.29% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,862 shares of company stock worth $126,058,789 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AZO. DA Davidson raised their price objective on AutoZone from $4,192.00 to $4,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Mizuho raised their price objective on AutoZone from $3,740.00 to $4,050.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on AutoZone from $4,025.00 to $4,260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company set a $4,200.00 price objective on AutoZone and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $4,135.00 price objective on AutoZone and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,087.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AZO

AutoZone Stock Up 0.4%

AZO opened at $4,007.93 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3,765.61 and a 200-day moving average of $3,668.31. The stock has a market cap of $67.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.13, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.38. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,898.57 and a 12-month high of $4,094.69.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 27th. The company reported $35.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $37.07 by ($1.71). The company had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 13.56% and a negative return on equity of 56.07%. AutoZone’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $36.69 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 152.94 earnings per share for the current year.

AutoZone Company Profile

(Free Report)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.