Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. Boosts Stake in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR)

Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. increased its position in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 13.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,978 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,038 shares during the period. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $18,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Progressive by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 68,644 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Progressive by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 126,826 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,893,000 after acquiring an additional 33,864 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH increased its position in Progressive by 498.5% in the 1st quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 5,057 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 4,212 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Progressive in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,141,000. Finally, TCW Group Inc. increased its position in Progressive by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 12,034 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,406,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. 85.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Progressive Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of PGR opened at $247.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $253.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $266.39. The Progressive Corporation has a twelve month low of $228.54 and a twelve month high of $292.99.

Progressive Announces Dividend

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $4.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $20.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.39 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 35.37% and a net margin of 12.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Progressive Corporation will post 14.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Progressive from $297.00 to $287.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Progressive from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Evercore ISI cut Progressive from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $275.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Progressive from $309.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Progressive from $288.00 to $281.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 18th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $284.88.

Insider Transactions at Progressive

In related news, insider John Jo Murphy sold 2,218 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.24, for a total value of $552,814.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 47,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,949,064.08. This represents a 4.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Lori A. Niederst sold 8,063 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.18, for a total value of $2,017,201.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 39,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,767,027.20. This represents a 17.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 112,313 shares of company stock worth $28,349,549 in the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Progressive Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Stories

