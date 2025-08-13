HC Wainwright Weighs in on EVE’s Q3 Earnings (NYSE:EVEX)

Eve Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EVEXFree Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright cut their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for shares of EVE in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 7th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Dayal now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.15) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.12). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for EVE’s current full-year earnings is ($0.50) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for EVE’s FY2025 earnings at ($0.65) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($0.46) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on EVEX. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of EVE in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of EVE in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, EVE presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.67.

Shares of EVEX opened at $5.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.46, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.77. EVE has a 1 year low of $2.33 and a 1 year high of $7.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.38 and a beta of 0.85.

EVE (NYSE:EVEXGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.06).

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in EVE by 257.5% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 3,850 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in EVE by 118.0% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 3,001 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in EVE during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in EVE during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in EVE during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. 1.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eve Holding, Inc is a special purpose acquisition company focused on the aviation sector. The company was founded on 7th August, 2020 and is headquartered in Melbourne, FL.

