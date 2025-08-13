Zacks Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for LUV

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) – Zacks Research reduced their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 6th. Zacks Research analyst S. Goswami now expects that the airline will post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.33. The consensus estimate for Southwest Airlines’ current full-year earnings is $1.55 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Southwest Airlines’ FY2025 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.19 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $2.31 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $3.91 EPS.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The airline reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.08). Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 6.27%. The company had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. Southwest Airlines’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on LUV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective (down previously from $42.00) on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Southwest Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southwest Airlines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.06.

Southwest Airlines Stock Performance

Shares of LUV stock opened at $30.75 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.56. Southwest Airlines has a one year low of $23.82 and a one year high of $37.96. The firm has a market cap of $16.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.26.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Inceptionr LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,055,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 8,530 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 2nd quarter valued at $211,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,067,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 334,294 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $10,844,000 after buying an additional 6,272 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Southwest Airlines

In other news, Director Gregg A. Saretsky purchased 3,345 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.03 per share, for a total transaction of $100,450.35. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 23,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,029.32. The trade was a 16.48% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sarah Feinberg purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.01 per share, with a total value of $45,015.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 14,229 shares in the company, valued at $427,012.29. This represents a 11.78% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the airline to buy up to 9.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Southwest Airlines Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 3rd. Southwest Airlines’s payout ratio is 109.09%.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

