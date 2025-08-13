HC Wainwright Issues Optimistic Estimate for MIRM Earnings

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright upped their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Thursday, August 7th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Ramakanth now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.15). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Mirum Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($1.43) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Mirum Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.02 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $0.88 EPS, FY2028 earnings at $1.35 EPS and FY2029 earnings at $2.63 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MIRM. Stifel Nicolaus set a $89.00 price objective on Mirum Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Wall Street Zen raised Mirum Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. JMP Securities set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mirum Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.13.

Shares of NASDAQ MIRM opened at $64.72 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $36.86 and a twelve month high of $67.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.42. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.49 and a beta of 0.94.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.19. Mirum Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 24.76% and a negative net margin of 13.65%. The company had revenue of $127.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.52) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.1% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Mirum Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Christopher Peetz sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $2,480,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 138,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,595,742. This represents a 22.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jolanda Howe sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $580,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 2,426 shares in the company, valued at $140,708. This trade represents a 80.48% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,041 shares of company stock valued at $5,320,624 in the last quarter. 22.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% in the first quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 6,795,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,120,000 after buying an additional 224,729 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,581,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,481,000 after buying an additional 101,358 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,540,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,430,000 after buying an additional 115,327 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,422,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,831,000 after buying an additional 138,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,029,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,405,000 after buying an additional 65,951 shares in the last quarter.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for debilitating rare and orphan diseases. Its lead product candidate is LIVMARLI (maralixibat), an orally administered and minimally absorbed ileal bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is approved for the treatment of cholestatic pruritus in patients with Alagille syndrome in the United States and internationally.

