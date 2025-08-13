Telefonica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) Cut to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Telefonica Brasil (NYSE:VIV – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Sunday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on VIV. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Telefonica Brasil from $8.80 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Telefonica Brasil from $9.20 to $10.30 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Telefonica Brasil in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $13.00 price target (up previously from $12.50) on shares of Telefonica Brasil in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Telefonica Brasil has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.93.

VIV opened at $12.22 on Friday. Telefonica Brasil has a fifty-two week low of $7.47 and a fifty-two week high of $12.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $19.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.19 and a 200-day moving average of $13.42.

Telefonica Brasil (NYSE:VIV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.01). Telefonica Brasil had a return on equity of 8.26% and a net margin of 10.13%. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.48 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Telefonica Brasil will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Telefonica Brasil by 39.3% during the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 3,783 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Telefonica Brasil by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC now owns 82,053 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Telefonica Brasil by 2.8% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,454 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Telefonica Brasil by 45.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,163 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Telefonica Brasil by 8.2% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 21,383 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.16% of the company’s stock.

Telefônica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mobile telecommunications company in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, 4.5G, and 5G, as well as mobile value-added and wireless roaming services.

