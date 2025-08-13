What is Zacks Research’s Estimate for Bank OZK Q3 Earnings?

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Bank OZK in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 7th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.56 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.50. The consensus estimate for Bank OZK’s current full-year earnings is $6.02 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Bank OZK’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.58 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $6.19 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.58 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.63 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.69 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.56 EPS.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Bank OZK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank OZK has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.88.
Bank OZK Stock Up 3.5%
Shares of NASDAQ OZK opened at $49.50 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Bank OZK has a 52 week low of $35.71 and a 52 week high of $53.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 0.86.
Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.07. Bank OZK had a net margin of 25.83% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The firm had revenue of $428.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bank OZK
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tidal Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 21,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Bank OZK by 58.2% in the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Bank OZK by 12.8% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Bank OZK by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 46,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Bank OZK by 20.8% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. 86.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Bank OZK Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 11th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. This is a boost from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 11th. Bank OZK’s payout ratio is presently 28.57%.
Bank OZK Company Profile
Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers deposit services, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time and reciprocal deposits.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Bank OZK
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- NFL and WWE Land on ESPN—The Impact on Disney and TKO Stocks
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- If Qualcomm Holds $145, Its Next Move Could Be Massive
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- Intel’s White House Reset: From Political Storm to a Clearer Sky
Receive News & Ratings for Bank OZK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank OZK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.