Zacks Research Weighs in on Prologis’ Q3 Earnings (NYSE:PLD)

Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Prologis in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 6th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.43 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.42. The consensus estimate for Prologis’ current full-year earnings is $5.73 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Prologis’ Q4 2025 earnings at $1.43 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.75 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.52 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $5.89 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $1.55 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $1.60 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $6.46 EPS.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 40.29%. Prologis’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.34 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Prologis from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Wolfe Research lowered Prologis from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Barclays decreased their price objective on Prologis from $132.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen lowered Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Prologis from $111.00 to $106.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.33.

Shares of NYSE PLD opened at $104.75 on Monday. Prologis has a one year low of $85.35 and a one year high of $132.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.21 billion, a PE ratio of 28.39, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $107.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.39.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLD. Alley Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in shares of Prologis by 102.8% in the first quarter. Alley Investment Management Company LLC now owns 108,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,111,000 after purchasing an additional 54,914 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in Prologis by 1,451.2% in the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 31,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,486,000 after buying an additional 29,170 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Prologis by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 297,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,232,000 after buying an additional 25,229 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in Prologis by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 297,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,249,000 after buying an additional 6,350 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in Prologis by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

