Wedbush Issues Pessimistic Outlook for Scholar Rock Earnings

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SRRK – Free Report) – Analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Scholar Rock in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 6th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.70) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.64). Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Scholar Rock’s current full-year earnings is ($2.42) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Scholar Rock’s FY2025 earnings at ($2.98) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.86) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.36) EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.89 EPS.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.32). During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.60) earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SRRK. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Scholar Rock from $57.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Lifesci Capital raised Scholar Rock to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Scholar Rock in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $53.00 target price on Scholar Rock and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.14.

Scholar Rock Trading Up 2.4%

NASDAQ SRRK opened at $32.20 on Monday. Scholar Rock has a 1-year low of $6.76 and a 1-year high of $46.98. The company has a current ratio of 6.33, a quick ratio of 6.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.80 and a 200-day moving average of $34.27. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of -11.07 and a beta of 0.48.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. raised its position in Scholar Rock by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. now owns 2,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 152.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 39,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Finally, Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey grew its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 18,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

In other Scholar Rock news, insider Akshay Vaishnaw sold 6,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.72, for a total transaction of $200,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 616,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,313,612.60. This represents a 1.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kristina Burow sold 5,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.72, for a total value of $160,488.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 21,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,230.12. The trade was a 20.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 93,654 shares of company stock worth $3,101,811 over the last three months. 13.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and delivery of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, an inhibitor of the activation of myostatin that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1 antibody therapies.

