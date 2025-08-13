Q3 EPS Estimates for Meritage Homes Cut by Zacks Research

Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research lowered their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Meritage Homes in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 6th. Zacks Research analyst S. Mukherjee now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $1.63 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.16. The consensus estimate for Meritage Homes’ current full-year earnings is $9.44 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Meritage Homes’ Q4 2025 earnings at $1.74 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $7.10 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.88 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $2.14 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $7.50 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $1.76 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $9.13 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on MTH. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Meritage Homes from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 28th. UBS Group set a $107.00 price objective on Meritage Homes in a report on Friday, April 25th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Meritage Homes in a report on Monday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Meritage Homes from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Meritage Homes from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Meritage Homes currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.13.

Meritage Homes Stock Performance

Shares of MTH stock opened at $74.55 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.81. The stock has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.29. Meritage Homes has a 1 year low of $59.27 and a 1 year high of $106.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 10.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.15 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Meritage Homes

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTH. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 100.0% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 380 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 166.5% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 581 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 54.9% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 618 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 77.7% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 606 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Joseph Keough purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $66.16 per share, with a total value of $264,640.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 41,700 shares in the company, valued at $2,758,872. The trade was a 10.61% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis V. Arriola purchased 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $70.00 per share, with a total value of $154,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 9,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $665,840. The trade was a 30.09% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Meritage Homes Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. Meritage Homes’s payout ratio is 15.47%.

About Meritage Homes

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for entry-level and first move-up buyers in Arizona, California, Colorado, Utah, Texas, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee.

Further Reading

