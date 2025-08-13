Bioceres Crop Solutions (NASDAQ:BIOX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

Bioceres Crop Solutions (NASDAQ:BIOX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

Separately, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Bioceres Crop Solutions from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.38.

Bioceres Crop Solutions Stock Performance

NASDAQ BIOX opened at $3.18 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.42 million, a PE ratio of -22.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Bioceres Crop Solutions has a 1-year low of $2.98 and a 1-year high of $11.41.

Bioceres Crop Solutions (NASDAQ:BIOX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 21st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $59.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.80 million. Bioceres Crop Solutions had a negative return on equity of 2.37% and a negative net margin of 2.14%. On average, research analysts predict that Bioceres Crop Solutions will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bioceres Crop Solutions

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 105,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 15,328 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Bioceres Crop Solutions by 51.9% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 61,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 21,168 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Bioceres Crop Solutions by 77.5% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 236,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 103,337 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Bioceres Crop Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Fourth Sail Capital LP raised its position in Bioceres Crop Solutions by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Fourth Sail Capital LP now owns 4,627,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,125,000 after purchasing an additional 928,708 shares in the last quarter. 17.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides crop productivity solutions. It operates through Seed and Integrated Products, Crop Protection, and Crop Nutrition segments. The Seed and Integrated Products segment provides seed traits, germplasms, and seed treatment packs for healthier, and higher yielding crops.

