Leerink Partnrs Boosts Earnings Estimates for AnaptysBio

AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Leerink Partnrs boosted their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for shares of AnaptysBio in a report released on Wednesday, August 6th. Leerink Partnrs analyst D. Risinger now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.84) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($1.08). The consensus estimate for AnaptysBio’s current full-year earnings is ($6.08) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for AnaptysBio’s Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.97) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.18) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($2.66) EPS, FY2028 earnings at ($2.14) EPS and FY2029 earnings at ($0.92) EPS.

Get AnaptysBio alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on ANAB. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of AnaptysBio from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of AnaptysBio from $42.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price (up previously from $54.00) on shares of AnaptysBio in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of AnaptysBio from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target (up previously from $18.00) on shares of AnaptysBio in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.13.

AnaptysBio Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:ANAB opened at $20.11 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.52. AnaptysBio has a 12-month low of $12.21 and a 12-month high of $41.31. The firm has a market cap of $563.02 million, a PE ratio of -4.49 and a beta of -0.20.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.50) by $0.16. AnaptysBio had a negative net margin of 107.66% and a negative return on equity of 366.98%. The firm had revenue of $22.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.55 million.

Institutional Trading of AnaptysBio

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANAB. First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its position in AnaptysBio by 433.3% in the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 4,633,602 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $86,139,000 after buying an additional 3,764,720 shares in the last quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC acquired a new stake in AnaptysBio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,050,000. Boxer Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AnaptysBio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,212,000. Sanofi acquired a new stake in AnaptysBio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,882,000. Finally, Soleus Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in AnaptysBio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,481,000.

Insider Transactions at AnaptysBio

In related news, Director Hollings Renton sold 20,925 shares of AnaptysBio stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.57, for a total value of $493,202.25. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 4,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,025.05. This trade represents a 80.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 33.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About AnaptysBio

(Get Free Report)

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses in delivering immunology therapeutics. Its products include Rosnilimab, an IgG1 antibody that targets PD-1+ T cells, resulting in their agonism or depletion, broadly impacting pathogenic drivers of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ANB032, a non-depleting antibody that binds to the BTLA checkpoint receptor and inhibits activated T cell proliferation; ANB033, a novel anti-CD122 antagonist antibody that targets the shared common beta subunit of the receptors for IL-15 and IL-2; ANB101, a BDCA2 modulator antibody that specifically targets plasmacytoid dendritic cells (pDCs); and Imsidolimab, an antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor, which is in the Phase 3 development for the treatment of generalized pustular psoriasis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AnaptysBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AnaptysBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.