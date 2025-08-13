Roth Capital Lowers Earnings Estimates for Carriage Services

Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Roth Capital reduced their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for Carriage Services in a research report issued on Thursday, August 7th. Roth Capital analyst G. Kelly now forecasts that the company will earn $0.71 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.83. The consensus estimate for Carriage Services’ current full-year earnings is $2.50 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Carriage Services’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.88 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.53 EPS.

CSV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target (up previously from $48.00) on shares of Carriage Services in a report on Friday, May 2nd. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target (up previously from $52.00) on shares of Carriage Services in a report on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Carriage Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Carriage Services from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th.

Carriage Services Stock Up 1.7%

CSV stock opened at $48.31 on Monday. Carriage Services has a 12 month low of $29.56 and a 12 month high of $49.41. The firm has a market cap of $758.08 million, a PE ratio of 14.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. Carriage Services had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 21.63%. The business had revenue of $102.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.36 million.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSV. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Carriage Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,157,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Carriage Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,546,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in Carriage Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,566,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Carriage Services by 120.2% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 135,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,266,000 after buying an additional 74,193 shares during the period. Finally, De Lisle Partners LLP increased its stake in Carriage Services by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. De Lisle Partners LLP now owns 184,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,148,000 after buying an additional 60,030 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.46% of the company’s stock.

Carriage Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.1125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 4th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Carriage Services’s payout ratio is currently 13.51%.

About Carriage Services

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates in two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment provides consultation services; funeral home facilities for visitation and memorial services; transportation services; removal and preparation of remains; sale of caskets and urns; cremation services; and related funeral merchandise.

