Analysts Set Expectations for Propel’s Q3 Earnings (TSE:PRL)

Propel Holdings Inc. (TSE:PRL – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Roth Capital dropped their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Propel in a research note issued on Friday, August 8th. Roth Capital analyst C. Irwin now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.76 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.90. The consensus estimate for Propel’s current full-year earnings is $5.39 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Propel’s FY2025 earnings at $3.04 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.00 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James Financial lowered their target price on shares of Propel from C$46.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Propel from C$38.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Cormark upgraded shares of Propel to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” and an average price target of $42.00.

TSE:PRL opened at $34.36 on Monday. Propel has a 1 year low of $20.99 and a 1 year high of $43.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $956.61 million, a PE ratio of 21.25 and a beta of 1.75.

Insider Activity at Propel

In other Propel news, Senior Officer Sarika Ahluwalia sold 16,417 shares of Propel stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total transaction of $616,192.39. Also, Senior Officer Noah Buchman sold 26,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.34, for a total transaction of $1,003,424.94. Insiders have sold 101,943 shares of company stock worth $3,639,773 in the last three months. Company insiders own 33.31% of the company’s stock.

Propel Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 27th. This is a boost from Propel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Propel’s payout ratio is 34.64%.

About Propel

Propel Holdings Inc is a financial technology company committed to credit inclusion and helping underserved consumers by providing fair, fast, and transparent access to credit. It operates through its two brands: MoneyKey and CreditFresh. The company, through its MoneyKey brand, is a state-licensed direct lender and offers either Installment Loans or Lines of Credit to new customers in several US states.

