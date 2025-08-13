Research Analysts Set Expectations for Rapid7 Q3 Earnings

Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Free Report) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Rapid7 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, August 8th. DA Davidson analyst R. Kessinger expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Underperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Rapid7’s current full-year earnings is $0.35 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Rapid7’s FY2025 earnings at $0.54 EPS.

Get Rapid7 alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently commented on RPD. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Rapid7 from $30.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. UBS Group lowered their target price on Rapid7 from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Rapid7 from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on Rapid7 from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Rapid7 from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.67.

Rapid7 Stock Up 7.3%

RPD opened at $20.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.84, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.12 and a beta of 0.96. Rapid7 has a 12 month low of $17.83 and a 12 month high of $44.48.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $214.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.17 million. Rapid7 had a return on equity of 149.12% and a net margin of 3.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS.

Institutional Trading of Rapid7

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JANA Partners Management LP boosted its stake in Rapid7 by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. JANA Partners Management LP now owns 3,690,129 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $148,454,000 after buying an additional 34,589 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,731,192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,172,000 after purchasing an additional 851,108 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 112.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,286,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209,856 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,538,756 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,596,000 after purchasing an additional 25,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shapiro Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 295.9% in the 4th quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 1,290,945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,935,000 after purchasing an additional 964,899 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Rapid7 Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rapid7, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions under the Rapid7, Nexpose, and Metasploit brand names. The company offers endpoint to cloud data collection and sharing applications, such as Rapid7 Insight Agent, a software-based agent that is used on assets across on-premises and cloud environments to centralize and monitor data on company's platform; Rapid7 Insight Network Sensor that analyzes raw end-to-end network traffic to increase visibility into user activity, pinpoint real threats, and investigations; Rapid7 Cloud Event Data Harvesting that offers visibility into changes made to cloud resources; and third-party integrations and ecosystem, as well as orchestration and automation solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rapid7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rapid7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.