William Blair Has Negative Forecast for DVAX Q3 Earnings

Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair reduced their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research report issued on Friday, August 8th. William Blair analyst M. Phipps now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.15. The consensus estimate for Dynavax Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $0.32 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Dynavax Technologies’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.09 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.58 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $1.07 EPS.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. Dynavax Technologies had a negative net margin of 16.67% and a positive return on equity of 5.10%. The business had revenue of $95.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.55 million.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on DVAX. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Dynavax Technologies from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Dynavax Technologies from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dynavax Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.33.

Shares of NASDAQ DVAX opened at $10.58 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -23.00 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 6.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Dynavax Technologies has a 1-year low of $9.22 and a 1-year high of $14.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.52.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $312,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Dynavax Technologies by 88.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 3,627 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dynavax Technologies by 97.6% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 310,430 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,964,000 after buying an additional 153,302 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Dynavax Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $847,000. Finally, Deep Track Capital LP boosted its position in Dynavax Technologies by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 17,791,486 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $227,197,000 after buying an additional 5,265,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.96% of the company’s stock.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing vaccines in the United States. It markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.

