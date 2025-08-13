William Blair Brokers Decrease Earnings Estimates for Kenvue

Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair dropped their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Kenvue in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 7th. William Blair analyst J. Andersen now expects that the company will earn $0.29 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.31. The consensus estimate for Kenvue’s current full-year earnings is $1.14 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Kenvue’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.23 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.05 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.20 EPS.

Get Kenvue alerts:

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. Kenvue had a return on equity of 20.06% and a net margin of 9.37%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

KVUE has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on Kenvue from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Barclays lowered their target price on Kenvue from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on Kenvue from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Kenvue from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Kenvue from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kenvue presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.38.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Kenvue

Kenvue Trading Up 3.2%

KVUE stock opened at $21.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $42.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.61, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.83. Kenvue has a 1-year low of $19.75 and a 1-year high of $25.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.42.

Institutional Trading of Kenvue

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Kenvue by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 52,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after buying an additional 1,469 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kenvue by 55.3% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 114,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,439,000 after buying an additional 40,694 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Kenvue by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 185,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,958,000 after buying an additional 9,514 shares in the last quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Kenvue during the 4th quarter worth $303,000. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kenvue by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 931,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,893,000 after buying an additional 35,158 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Kenvue Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be paid a $0.2075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 13th. This is a positive change from Kenvue’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%. Kenvue’s payout ratio is 110.81%.

Kenvue Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kenvue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kenvue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.