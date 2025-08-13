Northland Capmk Expects Weaker Earnings for Open Lending

Open Lending Corporation (NASDAQ:LPRO – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Northland Capmk reduced their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for Open Lending in a research report issued on Thursday, August 7th. Northland Capmk analyst M. Grondahl now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.02. The consensus estimate for Open Lending’s current full-year earnings is $0.10 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Open Lending’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $25.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.63 million.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $2.80 target price (up from $2.50) on shares of Open Lending in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Open Lending from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Open Lending in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of Open Lending in a report on Thursday, June 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $2.50 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3.10.

Open Lending Price Performance

Shares of LPRO opened at $2.08 on Monday. Open Lending has a 1-year low of $0.70 and a 1-year high of $6.92. The stock has a market cap of $249.14 million, a PE ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 5.67 and a quick ratio of 5.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.81.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Open Lending

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LB Partners LLC purchased a new position in Open Lending during the second quarter worth about $9,799,000. Palogic Value Management L.P. raised its holdings in Open Lending by 440.0% during the second quarter. Palogic Value Management L.P. now owns 5,900,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,446,000 after purchasing an additional 4,807,323 shares in the last quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Open Lending during the first quarter worth about $8,139,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Open Lending by 9.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,901,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd raised its holdings in Open Lending by 3,047.8% during the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 872,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 844,729 shares in the last quarter. 78.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Open Lending Company Profile

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, finance companies, and captive finance companies of automakers in the United States. The company offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a cloud-based automotive lending platform that provides loan analytics solutions and automated issuance of credit default insurance with third-party insurance providers.

Further Reading

