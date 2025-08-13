William Blair Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for Celsius

Celsius Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) – William Blair increased their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for Celsius in a report released on Thursday, August 7th. William Blair analyst J. Andersen now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.20 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.19. The consensus estimate for Celsius’ current full-year earnings is $0.89 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Celsius’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

Get Celsius alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Bank of America increased their target price on Celsius from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Celsius from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. TD Cowen upgraded Celsius from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $37.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Celsius from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective (up previously from $46.00) on shares of Celsius in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.28.

Celsius Price Performance

CELH stock opened at $54.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.11. Celsius has a 1 year low of $21.10 and a 1 year high of $55.87. The firm has a market cap of $14.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 147.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.53.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.24. Celsius had a return on equity of 36.88% and a net margin of 7.91%. The business had revenue of $739.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $632.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Insider Transactions at Celsius

In other Celsius news, CEO John Fieldly sold 143,167 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.18, for a total transaction of $7,327,287.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 895,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,827,083.80. This trade represents a 13.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Deborah Desantis sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $4,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 17,717,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $841,594,075. This represents a 0.56% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,111,141 shares of company stock worth $52,241,605. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CELH. American Assets Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Celsius in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,054,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Celsius by 64.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,055,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585,839 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Celsius by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 20,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Celsius by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 265,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,998,000 after purchasing an additional 11,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Celsius by 70.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 16,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 6,933 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

About Celsius

(Get Free Report)

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Celsius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.