William Blair Issues Positive Forecast for Hippo Earnings

Hippo Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HIPO – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair upped their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Hippo in a report issued on Thursday, August 7th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.32). The consensus estimate for Hippo’s current full-year earnings is ($3.63) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Hippo’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

HIPO has been the topic of several other reports. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Hippo from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Hippo from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Hippo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Hippo from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.25.

Hippo Stock Performance

NYSE HIPO opened at $29.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $737.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.80 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.37. Hippo has a 52-week low of $15.74 and a 52-week high of $35.44.

Hippo (NYSE:HIPO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $1.30. The company had revenue of $117.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.00 million. Hippo had a negative net margin of 2.52% and a negative return on equity of 12.13%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hippo

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey lifted its holdings in Hippo by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 4,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Hippo by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 35,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hippo by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 16,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Hippo by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 11,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Hippo by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares during the last quarter. 43.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Len Fw Investor, Llc sold 514,309 shares of Hippo stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.17, for a total transaction of $14,488,084.53. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 2,476,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,760,695.06. The trade was a 17.20% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Torben Ostergaard sold 2,444 shares of Hippo stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.95, for a total transaction of $73,197.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 64,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,927,252.55. This represents a 3.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 521,642 shares of company stock worth $14,681,601. 10.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hippo Company Profile

Hippo Holdings Inc provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and business customers primarily in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Services, Insurance-as-a-Service, and Hippo Home Insurance Program. Its insurance products include homeowners' insurance against risks of fire, wind, and theft, as well as other personal lines policies from third party carriers; and personal and commercial, as well as home, auto, cyber, small business, life, specialty lines, and other insurance products.

Featured Articles

