Northland Capmk Has Optimistic Outlook of inTEST Q3 Earnings

inTEST Co. (NYSE:INTT – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Northland Capmk upped their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for shares of inTEST in a research note issued on Thursday, August 7th. Northland Capmk analyst E. Jackson now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.01). Northland Capmk currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for inTEST’s current full-year earnings is $0.41 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for inTEST’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.12 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, FY2028 earnings at ($0.48) EPS and FY2029 earnings at ($0.92) EPS.

Separately, Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on shares of inTEST from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 5th.

inTEST Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:INTT opened at $7.10 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $88.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.87 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. inTEST has a 12 month low of $5.24 and a 12 month high of $9.77.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On inTEST

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INTT. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of inTEST by 208.9% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 43,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 29,445 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in inTEST by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 40,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 3,048 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in inTEST by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 31,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 2,602 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in inTEST by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 493,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,239,000 after buying an additional 148,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new position in inTEST in the first quarter worth about $41,000. 63.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

inTEST Company Profile

inTEST Corporation provides test and process technology solutions for use in manufacturing and testing in automotive, defense/aerospace, industrial, life sciences, security, and semiconductor markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Electronic Test, Environmental Technologies, and Process Technologies.

