Zacks Research Has Bullish Forecast for Newmont Q3 Earnings

Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Newmont in a report released on Wednesday, August 6th. Zacks Research analyst A. Barman now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $1.13 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.73. The consensus estimate for Newmont’s current full-year earnings is $3.45 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Newmont’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.04 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.85 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.24 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $4.51 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $1.14 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $4.71 EPS.

NEM has been the topic of several other research reports. National Bankshares raised Newmont from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Newmont from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $60.90 price objective on shares of Newmont in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Newmont in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Newmont from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.58.

Newmont Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NEM opened at $68.91 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Newmont has a 12 month low of $36.86 and a 12 month high of $70.29.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 17.86% and a net margin of 30.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 EPS.

Newmont Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Newmont’s payout ratio is currently 17.95%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Brian Tabolt sold 7,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.02, for a total transaction of $477,160.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 32,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,218,472.30. The trade was a 17.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.66, for a total transaction of $190,980.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 58,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,739,133.76. This represents a 4.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,246 shares of company stock valued at $1,373,251 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Newmont

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Newmont by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 11,791 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Newmont by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 96,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,575,000 after purchasing an additional 8,678 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Newmont during the 1st quarter worth $423,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Newmont by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,356 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Newmont during the 1st quarter worth $202,000. 68.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

Further Reading

