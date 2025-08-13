Tenaya Therapeutics (TNYA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA – Get Free Report) is projected to announce its Q2 2025 earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter.

Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.06. On average, analysts expect Tenaya Therapeutics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Tenaya Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of TNYA opened at $0.76 on Wednesday. Tenaya Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.36 and a one year high of $4.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.66. The stock has a market cap of $123.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 3.01.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tenaya Therapeutics

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNYA. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Tenaya Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $442,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP raised its position in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics by 30,563.2% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 5,916,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,373,000 after purchasing an additional 5,896,873 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

TNYA has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 25th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Tenaya Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.25.

About Tenaya Therapeutics

Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and delivers therapies for heart disease in the United States. It develops its products through gene editing, cellular regeneration, and gene addition. The company is developing TN-201, a gene therapy for myosin binding protein C3-associated hypertrophic cardiomyopathy which is in phase 1 clinical trial; TN-301, a small molecule for heart failure with preserved ejection fraction which is in phase 1 clinical trial; and TN-401, a gene therapy for plakophilin 2-associated arrhythmogenic right ventricular cardiomyopathy which is in preclinical stage.

Featured Articles

