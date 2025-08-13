Q3 EPS Estimate for PROCEPT BioRobotics Decreased by Analyst

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation (NASDAQ:PRCT – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Leerink Partnrs lowered their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in a research report issued on Thursday, August 7th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Kratky now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.45) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.39). The consensus estimate for PROCEPT BioRobotics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.75) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for PROCEPT BioRobotics’ FY2025 earnings at ($1.51) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.14) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.77) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($0.33) EPS.

PRCT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Oppenheimer began coverage on PROCEPT BioRobotics in a research report on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Stephens assumed coverage on PROCEPT BioRobotics in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $75.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded PROCEPT BioRobotics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.88.

Shares of PRCT stock opened at $38.60 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.38. The company has a current ratio of 9.21, a quick ratio of 7.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. PROCEPT BioRobotics has a 12 month low of $37.12 and a 12 month high of $103.81. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.90 and a beta of 1.05.

PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.06. PROCEPT BioRobotics had a negative return on equity of 23.73% and a negative net margin of 30.60%. The company had revenue of $79.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.50) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.3% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, Director Antal Rohit Desai sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.49, for a total transaction of $1,537,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 14,363 shares in the company, valued at $883,180.87. This trade represents a 63.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 100,000 shares of company stock worth $6,271,250. 17.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new position in PROCEPT BioRobotics in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in PROCEPT BioRobotics in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Thematics Asset Management bought a new position in PROCEPT BioRobotics in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. CWM LLC raised its position in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 69.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC raised its position in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 1,262.5% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, focuses on developing transformative solutions in urology in the United States and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

