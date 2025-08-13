Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for goeasy Q3 Earnings

goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Cormark decreased their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for goeasy in a report issued on Friday, August 8th. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick now expects that the company will earn $4.45 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $4.56. The consensus estimate for goeasy’s current full-year earnings is $20.32 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for goeasy’s Q4 2025 earnings at $5.26 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $17.35 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $5.76 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $5.63 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $5.73 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $5.56 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $22.68 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of goeasy from C$228.00 to C$232.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of goeasy from C$230.00 to C$235.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Raymond James Financial lifted their target price on shares of goeasy from C$215.00 to C$226.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of goeasy from C$205.00 to C$210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of goeasy from C$255.00 to C$265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, goeasy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$221.25.

Shares of goeasy stock opened at C$210.01 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 28.46, a current ratio of 82.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 287.63. goeasy has a 12-month low of C$134.01 and a 12-month high of C$211.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$172.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$162.49.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 11th were given a $1.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 27th. This represents a $5.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. goeasy’s payout ratio is 28.45%.

In other news, Senior Officer Daniel Llewellyn Rees purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$160.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$160,000.00. Company insiders own 22.05% of the company’s stock.

goeasy Ltd. provides non-prime leasing and lending services under the easyhome, easyfinancial, and LendCare brands to consumers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. It offers unsecured and secured installment loans; home equity secured instalment loans and automotive vehicle financing; and loans to finance the purchase of retail goods, powersports and recreational vehicles, home improvement projects, and healthcare related products and services.

