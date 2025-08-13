Vivos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VVOS) Downgraded to Sell Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Vivos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VVOS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Sunday morning.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on VVOS. Alliance Global Partners cut Vivos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Ascendiant Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Vivos Therapeutics from $6.60 to $6.20 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities set a $2.25 price objective on Vivos Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th.

Shares of VVOS opened at $4.75 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.43. Vivos Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.98 and a 52 week high of $7.95. The stock has a market cap of $27.98 million, a P/E ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 7.03.

Vivos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VVOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 million. Vivos Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 170.43% and a negative net margin of 76.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.63) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vivos Therapeutics will post -1.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EWA LLC purchased a new stake in Vivos Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its stake in Vivos Therapeutics by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 49,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vivos Therapeutics by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 16,025 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Vivos Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new stake in Vivos Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $1,041,000. 26.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vivos Therapeutics, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and commercializes treatment modalities for patients with dentofacial abnormalities, obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), and snoring in adults. It offers The Vivos Method, a non-invasive, non-surgical, non-pharmaceutical, multi-disciplinary treatment modality for the treatment of dentofacial abnormalities, OSA, and snoring.

